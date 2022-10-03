A Stellenbosch University (SU) PhD student’s digital application grabbed the third-place position at Camp 2030, a project of Unite 2030

CAPE TOWN - A PhD student from Stellenbosch University (SU) is making waves with a digital application that provides information about water quality in water supply systems. The innovation has scooped the third-place position at an international gathering in New York.

PhD student Stanley Chindikani Msiska created an app that will be a solution for water and sanitation. Image: Stanley Chindikani Msiska

he gathering is to find solutions for global challenges. Engineering student and lecturer Stanley Chindikani Msiska said he was overwhelmed that his creation was selected by the judges at Camp 2030, a project of Unite 2030, as a winning solution.

Camp 2030 is to find solutions to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and was attended by more than 250 youth leaders from 61 countries. Msiska told SU that he thanked God for his success which will transform millions of lives in despair and suffering.

The web application Maji, which means water in Tumbuka, is a solution for water and sanitation. The platform will provide maintenance services and information about water quality in water supply systems, especially in developing countries.

According to TimesLIVE, the attendees were divided into 36 mixed groups focused on different challenges. Msiska’s team included Ashley Wunsch and Muskaan Waraich from Canada, Felipe Contreras from Mexico, and Inbar Erez from Israel.

Aside from being an answer to water quality, the lecturer said the app could also create jobs, as it will require community members to gather data about water and systems. Msiska plans to be actively involved with stakeholders in implementing Maji.

South Africans react to the achievement:

Amanda Bowen said:

“Well done, I hope this opens opportunities for you!”

Taps Moyo commented:

“Well done. Interesting work.”

Lesedi Dennis Mokgomogane posted:

“One thing I know is the ANC will fail to fund him and his dreams. The next thing is the next big thing in the US. Remember First heart surgeon, Elon himself.”

Kgwadi Moloto wrote:

“He must be careful; they might steal his idea like they always do. Hope he has protected it somehow.”

Muligwe Nelwamondo Nduvho Lenexx added:

“It must be applauded here.”

