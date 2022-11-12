Four children were among the nine people who died in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning

The driver of Toyota Venture reportedly lost control of his vehicle and drove onto oncoming traffic, and crashed into a truck

The Transport MEC has pleaded with motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy as we approach the festive season

9 People died in a vehicle collision on the N1 Highway in Limpopo. Image: Andrew Harrer

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A head-on collision between a Toyota Venture and a truck took the lives of nine people on the N1 highway in Mookgophong, Limpopo.

The Transport MEC, Florence Radzilani said the accident happened around 5 am on Saturday and the deceased, 5 children, and 4 adults were in the Toyota Venture.

"Nine people, including four children between the ages of 2 and 12, lost their lives in the crash. According to reports, the possible cause of the accident could have been a tyre burst because the Toyota Venture veered from its lane and hit the truck."

The driver of the Toyota Venture allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a truck on the oncoming traffic lane, reported IOL.

The spokesperson of the Limpopo Transport Department, Mafenya Lediga, suspected that the car could have been road unworthy although the cause of the collision is still unknown.

According to TimesLIVE, Radzilani encouraged car owners to ensure that their cars are roadworthy.

"This is disturbing, and it happens at a time when the department is making concerted efforts to ensure road safety as we head towards the festive period."

