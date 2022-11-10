Ethan Sass died on Wednesday evening after succumbing to the injuries he sustained when a speeding taxi struck him

The 13-year-old was knocked down while he was crossing the road to collect water for an elderly neighbour

Ethan's father said that the day before the teen passed, he was moved from the ICU without an explanation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg teen who was struck by a speeding taxi while collecting water from a tanker in Johannesburg last month succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 9 November.

13-year-old Ethan Sass has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a minibus tax. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

13-year-old Ethan Sass was admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he had received treatment since the accident on 12 October.

The teen's father, Fabian Sass, told News24 when he arrived at the hospital on Tuesday, 8 November, he was shocked to find that his son had been moved out of the ICU into a regular ward. The grieving father claimed Nathan wasn't attached to a drip or medical equipment.

Since the horrific accident, Nathan had been in critical condition and was put into a medically induced coma after his lungs collapsed. The young teen also suffered brain damage and a blood clot.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When Sass confronted doctors from the ICU, they could not produce the proper documentation or explain what happened. The grieving father addressed the issue again when he returned to the hospital the next day. The doctor who was responsible for moving Nathan reportedly apologised, according to Sass.

The family has opened a case at the Sophiatown police station following the incident.

Ethan was described as a leader and mentor by his teacher and chess coach, Fahied Allie. The coach remembered how the talented chess player would dominate the competition, winning all the games he played, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to Ethan Sass' death

South Africans are heartbroken by the unfortunate passing of Ethan Sass. Here are some comments:

@paullet46131652 wished:

"Rest in peace, and may the God of God be with your family and friends through this trying and hard time."

@Geitjie246 claimed:

"My heart is broken. Sincere condolences to his family."

@TshegoMoagi_ said:

"All he wanted was water. A basic human right."

7 tragically killed in head-on collision between truck and bus on N8 near Botshabelo, Free State

In another story, Briefly News reported that Seven people have tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between an Interstate Bus Line bus and a truck on the N8 stretch of road near Botshabelo in the Free State.

Hillary Mophethe, the spokesperson for Free State police, roads and transport, said the accident occurred when the truck allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle on a bridge.

The truck and bus drivers died at the scene, and three people were critically injured. 19 people suffered moderate injuries, while 32 others sustained minor injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News