South African citizens have shared mixed reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 70th birthday celebrations

The nation’s leader enjoyed celebrations abroad in Indonesia and Shri Lanka while participating in the G20 Leaders Summit

A video of a surprise party was shared by Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya and left many unimpressed

BALI - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 70th birthday celebrations abroad have been met with mixed reactions from South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's 70th birthday celebration has left citizens divided. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

He was treated to a surprise party while participating in the G20 Leaders Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday, 17 November. Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya shared a video of the event.

Ramaphosa looked positively surprised after seeing a chocolate cake and numerous dignitaries singing the happy birthday song led by international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

But the party didn’t spark the warm fuzzies from all citizens in Mzansi. Here’s what social media users have to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 70th birthday:

@oemontwedi said:

“Happy Birthday Mr President. At this advanced age, you should kick back and relax. No second term.”

@SifisoMabizela5 commented:

“The latest study shows that 17 November is the World’s most boring day of the year.”

@sakhilebiyela posted:

“Retire and go enjoy your mattress stash in peace. The retirement age is 60.”

@TshepisoReal wrote:

“He will get birthday wishes from Johann Rupert, Ankoles and Phala-Phala farm.”

@_ulambish added:

“We are in no mood for birthday wishes, we are unemployed, hungry and very scared to even leave our homes. Let him deal with that first.”

Magwenya told TimesLIVE that despite the current challenges, Ramaphosa remains in good spirits and enjoyed his birthday celebrations. He also enjoyed some heart-warming moments while in Sri Lanka.

The president will spend the rest of his special day with his family. On Saturday, 19 November he will attend the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s back-to-school party fundraiser.

