30-year-old Siyabonga Malo, who witnessed a murder in 2020, disappeared without a trace days before testifying in court

He was allegedly last seen entering a silver car while walking with a friend in Springs, Erkhuruleni

The mother believes her son is no more as she said he once visited her in her dream, saying he is now in a better place

A man went missing after witnessing a murder and agreeing to testify against the murderers in court.

The family of 30-year-old Siyabonga Malo, who disappeared in 2020 still looking for answers. Image: Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old man, identified as Siyabonga Malo from Paynesville, was reportedly never seen again after entering a silver car while walking with his friend in Erkhuruleni.

According to Sunday World, the victim's father, John Malo, said his son was last seen on 12 September 2020 when he entered the mentioned silver car days before he was set to testify against murder suspects in court. He appealed to anyone with information about what happened to his son to come forward.

Siyabonga's mother, Nobantu Malo, said she believed her son was murdered. She revealed that she dreamt about her son telling her to stop worrying and crying because he is in a better place now.

The parents said they would get closure when they get full information about what happened to their son or if they could see his remains if he was killed.

Source: Briefly News