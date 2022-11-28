The Metrorail train that runs from Naledi, Soweto, to Johannesburg resumed operation on Monday, but with a twist, they now run on electricity

Though commuters were happy that the train was finally operational again, the news rules have dashed the hopes of train hawkers

New regulations state that no trading can take place inside the train bursting the bubble of hawkers who made their living selling goods on the train

JOHANNESBURG - Trains that run on the railway line from Naledi, Soweto, to Jozi received a facelift, but the new conditions for "The People's Train" have dashed the hopes of train hawkers who used to make a living trading on the trains.

Prasa's new electric train, called The People's Train, runs from Naledi, Soweto, to Johannesburg. Image: @PRASA_Group & @Takatso_Moloi

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) announced that trains running from Naledi to Johannesburg would resume on Monday, 28 November, after being shut down for some time.

Though many commuters were elated by the news, train hawker Thabiso Maake said the train's return would not benefit him because he would not be able to continue with his business.

The new rules that govern the train state that no trading is allowed inside the train. The regulations further state that anyone found to be in contravention of the rules will be issued a fine.

Speaking to The Citizen, Maake told the publication that he had been hawking on the train for more than 10 years, but that ended when the lockdown started. The former hawker added that the train used to be a source of income for many, but many traders struggled to make ends meet when the train was shut down.

Maake said:

"This fancy train will not benefit me"

Minister Of Transport Fikile Mbalula shared a tweet announcing that come Monday morning, residents of Soweto will be able to take the train to Johannesburg and encouraged commuters to share their experiences.

Many people questioned if the new electric train would run if there were loadshedding.

South Africans react to the resumption of the Naledi, Jozi train routes

Though the new rules disheartened hawkers like Maake, some commuters were excited to ride the train on Monday, while others doubted whether it would last.

Here are some comments:

@AnnikalangaY praised:

"Wonderful news!"

@KeithWilkie10 speculated:

"Taxi bosses planning their offensive."

@Maddy_reloaded added:

"And the people must protect it and keep it clean. Please also ensure people's safety when using the train."

@Sbokloza claimed:

"Can't wait for Joburg to Germiston train."

@siddikacajee commented:

"Wow. I hope it lasts."

