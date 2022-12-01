The second witness for Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave his account of her leadership in the workplace to Parliament

Mulao Lamula denied allegations that Mkhwebane was a tyrant that made employees' lives miserable with her demands

Lamula Mkhwebane was a good boss, and her possible impeachment might ward off qualified people from applying for her position

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A witness testified that Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a good boss. Image: Leila Dougan

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament heard testimony from Mulao Lamula, the Western Cape Public Protector. He said that Busisiwe Mkhwebane should not be impeached because it could discourage other hopeful candidates vying for her job from applying.

According to TimesLIVE, Lamula also refuted claims that the suspended public protector was a bully in the workplace who created an unpleasant environment after she was hired 6 years ago.

He said that Mkhwebane was unjustly accused and claims that she was a tyrant who pressured the staff with impossible deadlines were untrue.

Instead, the witness sang Mkhwebane's praises and stated she was a good leader who ensured the office ran by the book, reported EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It will be unfortunate that she could not wrap her work to handover to the new Public Protector, but it’s also a scary situation for potential Public Protectors out there to say, ‘you go there, the possibility of being impeached is very high regardless of how you achieve your work."

The Parliament's inquiry will continue on Monday as Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office will continue to be investigated.

Mzansi's comments on the inquiry are below:

Audrey Mohale said:

"The witness doesn't look mentally sound."

Wandi Mafuya wrote:

"Why would you worship or call her madam in the first place?"

Nhlanhleni Zimu posted:

"A woman of integrity indeed"

Johan Mollentze added:

"Lying under oath is also a crime?"

Sedick Gydien stated:

"He was bullied into saying that."

Kabelo Diseko metioned:

"Look at him. His look screams "I was bribed into saying this.""

Masixole Kafile asked:

"Lol so now we are discrediting this guy because of how he looks?"

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office apent over R147m in legal fees, inquiry hears

Briefly News reported that The Public Protector’s office spent more than R147 million on legal fees since 2016. The details were disclosed during suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The senior manager of legal services in the office, Neels van der Merwe, gave testimony and said in the 2016/2017 period the legal fees paid amounted to R6.4 million of the R13 million that was set aside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News