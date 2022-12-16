The Parliament of the Kingdom of Lesotho will listen to a motion to reclaim parts of South Africa

The motion suggests that the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal be reclaimed

The bold suggestion has left citizens fuming, while others saw the humorous side of the situation

MASERU - The Parliament of the Kingdom of Lesotho will discuss a plan to reclaim parts of South Africa which has left citizens fuming.

Parliament in Lesotho will discuss a motion to reclaim parts of South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The landlocked country will discuss a proposed motion after the Christmas period.

Lesotho wants to reclaim the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to News24, the motion was pushed by Lesotho Covenant Movement (LCM) leader Tšepo Lipholo.

The motion was pushed for by Tšepo Lipholo, the leader of the Lesotho Covenant Movement (LCM), who is in Parliament through proportional representation.

ECR reported that in 1871the then Basutoland formed part of the Cape Province but became a distinct crown colony in 1884.

The news left many South Africans angered, while others found the situation funny. Here’s what some citizens had to say:

Rhuu Van Der Stephan said:

“It’s going to be the other way round. We’ll definitely domesticate them as a province.”

Percival Ndlovu commentedL

“How about we settle this in a game of RUGBY, winner take all?”

Rara Otukoya posted:

“Bathong we should be the ones claiming esotho, unless they have a plan of saving us from loadshedding.”

Stanley Stanza Mabela added:

“That village called Lesotho wants to claim parts of South Africa?”

Lesotho's new millionaire PM takes office

Briefly News also reported that diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane took the oath as Lesotho's new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom's capital of Maseru.

The 64-year-old political novice, who arrived at his inauguration ceremony in a light gold, convertible Rolls Royce, vowed to scale back on government spending as well as publish a lifestyle audit of himself and his incoming cabinet members.

In his maiden speech, he said his stepping into office "represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again".

Source: Briefly News