Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 5 from Monday morning and people are not happy

The power utility has been rolling out Stage 6 and Stage 5 loadshedding consistently for the last few weeks

South Africans were not impressed by the announcement and said the reduction made no difference

Eskom announces Stage 5 loadshedding to be implemented. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

- Eskom made an announcement on Sunday morning that from Monday 5am, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 5.

From Tuesday 5am, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented for the rest of the week, said the state entity.

The announcement follows the news that the government would be deploying members of the army to several of Eskom's power stations.

Eskom has claimed that the generation unit breakdowns at its stations have also been caused by sabotage.

South Africans reacted to Eskom's announcement on social media, and people voiced out that they are getting tired of getting updated with bad news.

People said Stage 5 and 4 is not significant reduction because they will still be spending a lot of time without electricity.

@Thabiso_T_ said:

"You have successfully normalized stage 4 loadshedding as you have realized that there’s no longer activism among communities. Even if you can normalize stage 12, nothing will happen."

@khustazm posted:

"We are coming, and we are angry."

@rok_weiler posted:

"These statements are a joke. By tonight you'll put out another statement saying stage 6 until further notice because more units broke down. Your statements aren't worth the paper it's printed on."

@Sir_Viggos added:

"Makes no difference, we will still experience loadshedding. There was no need to inform us."

@SBUdaPRO asked:

"What has changed for Eskom to give this outlook? How long before it changes to Stage 6 indefinitely again?"

@NicoleHernanZ asked:

"Okay but please suspend load shedding for today for the World Cup final. We just wanna watch it in peace, have a heart, please."

Source: Briefly News