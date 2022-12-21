The KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a woman for reportedly stabbing her infant baby to death

The woman allegedly killed the newborn after she had just given birth in a shopping centre's public toilets

South Africans were horrified by the story, and many people expressed their disgust on social media

A mom from KZN allegedly killed her newborn baby. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A woman allegedly stabbed her newborn baby to death after giving birth at a shopping centre toilet in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday.

The paramedics were called to the scene at the shopping centre in the Sundumbili area, and when they arrived they found the woman carrying the dead baby.

Samantha Meyrick from IPPS Medical Rescue told TimesLIVE that investigations confirmed that the woman gave birth in the toilets and seemingly stabbed her baby with an unknown object.

Meyrick said the police in Sundumbili were called, and the woman was arrested.

According to IOL, the KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the police are still conducting further investigations at the scene and further details will be released later.

Comments from South Africans are below:

Smiley Ndadamala said:

"Let's go, ladies, let's blame depression and the devil. We are never wrong, and we don't hurt or kill people intentionally."

Rebecca Moseri posted:

"There are places where you can leave the baby, not kill. I wish they lock her up for a long time."

Nyachangaya Precious asked:

"Why did she even keep the pregnancy? This is so sad."

Rowena Mohadeo added:

"Disgusting. No words really left any more for people that do this. If she didn't want the baby, there are many who do."

Thina Nelo wrote:

"And there are so many women desperate for children. How disgusting."

Source: Briefly News