Police minister Bheki Cele spoke out following the assault of a police officer in Springs on the East Rand in Gauteng

He urged officers not to allow themselves to be treated like “wheelbarrows” when confronted by criminals or drunks

Cele said he was hopeful that the man arrested for the assault would spend Christmas and New Year behind bars

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of police Bheki Cele broke his silence on the viral video of an officer being assaulted by a drunken man.

Police minister Bheki Cele reacted to the assault of an officer by a drunk man. Image: Darren Stewart

The incident occurred in Springs on the East Rand on Tuesday, 20 December, leaving many angered. Cele was addressing officers at a parade in Belhar, Cape Town, when he condemned the incident.

The minister said the police passively dealt with the matter but went too far. He said officers could not be pushed around like “wheelbarrows” by criminals and drunkards.

According to News24, Cele was hopeful that the man who allegedly assaulted the officer would spend Christmas and New Year behind bars.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man can be seen slapping the officer repeatedly while his friends cheered him on in the background.

The man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. He is set to appear in court soon.

Citizens react to the minister’s remarks:

@kwan_eugene said:

“This guy and his metaphors! Two ball bearings in his head. “Tomorrow, starting yesterday. “Sharaap! Sharaap!” Enough to instil fear in hardened criminals.”

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

“Sadly, if they take action, the IPD is on their neck. For a policeman, when provoked you must act as if nothing happened.”

@OnkiesMilley posted:

“This one must just retire.”

@Sunny15922 wrote:

“Really this man needs to go home now. Bring someone new, young and energetic who can lead the South African police.”

@Just_A_Ducking added:

“Follow the rules = Eat more KFC fight less crime. Wheelbarrows are for transporting extra KFC.”

