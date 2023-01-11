The disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, is facing a hefty fine from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

South African main exchange is planning to slap Jooste with a R15 million fine which will make him the second executive punished

The JSE has also barred Jooste from holding a position in a listed company for the next 20 years

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange wants to issue the former CEO of Steinhoff with a R15 million fine for violating its listing rules and submitting untruthful financial statements.

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste, to be fined R15 million by JSE. Image: Brenton Geach & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The R15 million fine comes five years after Steinhoff lost 98% of its market value due to auditors' refusal to sign off on financial statements in December 2017.

The holding company was implicated in the nation's largest case of fraud after forensic investigators from PwC reported that, Steinhoff recorded R118.6 billion in false or irregular income between 2009 and 2016.

According to Sunday Times, Jooste approached the Financial Services Tribunal on 14 December 2022 in a bid to have the JSE's decision rubbished, however, the tribunal dismissed the embattled former CEO's application.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The JSE, which also barred Jooste from being at the helm of a listed company for the next 20 years, said it would continue to challenge the ex-CEO's reassessment application, Bloomberg reported.

Jooste is the second Steinhoff director to be fined after the company's former CFO Ben la Grange was fined R 2 million.

South Africans react to the JSE's plan to fine Markus Jooste

@nobungwa asked:

"What was the fine in Europe?"

@Thabo_Vuyoo43 commented:

"Did he fail to pay the bribe? After so long and this YT man needs to be behind bars."

@sekgari demanded:

"He should be locked up, he is a fraudster!"

@Phira227573 questioned:

"Why did it take soo long?"

Former Steinhoff CEO Jooste’s Lanzerc wine estate, luxury cars and billions in assets seized by Reserve Bank

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) went after former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's billion rand assets portfolio.

The assets seizure came after the Western Cape High Court granted the SARB an urgent ex parte order allowing for the attachment of assets with realisable value.

According to Daily Maverick, Jooste is accused of money laundering at the global holding company, Steinhoff International, with SARB linking the former CEO to R4.8 billion worth of contraventions of the Exchange Control Regulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News