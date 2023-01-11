One of the Gupta family's properties, in an affluent Cape Town suburb, is up for sale for R20 million

The Constantia mansion has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and is situated in the city's most expensive residential areas

The Guptas bought the mansion for R17 million from former British Prime Minister Marget Thatcher's son in 2005

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The controversial Gupta family's sprawling seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Cape Town has hit the real estate market for R20 million.

The Gupta family's Constantia mansion has hit the market for R20 million. Image: Hardie Property/Youtube

Source: UGC

The property, which is located in the Mother City's priciest suburb of Constantia, is one of the assets seized by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2021.

According to EWN, authorities believe the mansion was acquired through one of the family's companies, Islandsite Investments 180, using the proceeds of crime. The same company allegedly owns the family's Saxonwold mansion.

The Gupta family bought the mansion in 2005 from the son of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Mark Thatcher, for R17 million, Cape Town etc reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of the property, posted by Hardie Property, shows how badly the mansion has deteriorated after being vacant for several years. The pool is a sickly green colour, the thatched roof has holes and the interior has been severely damaged by water.

Despite the property's shabby appearance, the property agent, Richard Hardie says the mansion has garnered a steady stream of interest from would-be buyers.

Hardie added that the property is selling for a steal, at a fraction of the price of what properties in the area sell for.

South Africans weigh in on the sale of the Gupta family's Constantia mansion

@RealTheoMak commented:

"Way over priced. You're literally buying a location and that's all the agent is going to put. That house is done, it needs a complete makeover."

@DirkLosman asked:

"Where is the loss of assets of the politicians that gave them this power?"

@BoepRunner questioned:

"Who is selling it and where are the proceeds of the sale going?"

@jeffscottdel added:

"Interesting Mark Thatcher owned it before SA's erstwhile first family. What a checkered history!"

Mosebenzi Zwane, Gupta-linked ex-minister, appears in court for corruption in Vrede dairy farm scandal

In another story, Briefly News reported that former minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, handed himself over to the authorities who took him into custody for his role in the alleged Vrede Dairy Farm scandal.

Zwane is the second politician to face charges in state capture-related cases, following former ANC MP Vincent Smith's footsteps.

The ex-minister and Gupta brother ally appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. The court charged Zwane with fraud, theft and money laundering, News24 reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News