The SPCA and Saps descended on the house of S.W.A.T SOS 24/7 owner in a bid to find the Edenvale tigers whereabouts

The tiger was spotted roaming the streets of Edenvale on Monday, 30 January but was reportedly captured by the security company

The SPCA was under the suspicion that the security company's Owner Chris Gagiano was keeping the tiger on his property

JOHANNESBURG - The Edenvale SPCA is not giving up its search for the tiger that was captured on video roaming the streets of the East Rand on Monday, 30 January.

SPCA and Saps raided the property of Chris Gagiano hoping to find the Edenvale tiger. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The animal welfare organisation successfully secured a search warrant to raid the property of Chris Gagiano, who owns S.W.A.T SOS 24/7, the company that claimed it captured the tiger.

Earlier in the week, the SPCA cautioned Edenvale residents to stay stay on the lookout and keep all their animals in doors.

This came even after Gary Wilson from S.W.A.T SOS 24/7 claimed the security company had located, sedated and transported the predator to a sanctuary, News24 reported.

The SPCA was unconvinced and demanded that the organisation provide proof that the animal was safe and alive. The animal welfare organisation's scepticism pushed it to obtain the warrant on the suspicion that Gagiano was keeping the juvenile tiger on his property, TimesLIVE reported.

Armed with the warrant and accompanied by fiver police officers, seven SPCA members descended on Gagiano's home on Wednessday, 1 February to find out if he had the tiger.

The group was met by Gagiano and his lawyer Marius Vester outside the property. The SPCA revealed it got the details of the tiger's whereabouts and its owner through a private security company but didn't reveal the information.

South Africans react to the SPCA storming Gagiano's property in search of the tiger

Similar to the SPCA, South Africans want answers about where the tiger is.

Below are some comments:

@B_Mellowcious said:

"South African we are really living in a jungle zoo, struu!"

@AmuFloyd demanded:

"Chris must tell us where the tiger is."

@KaBediHaiOne exclaimed:

"Yah neh!"

@TheJuulz suggested

"This dude's behaviour is very surreptitious, probably time to put the magnifying glass on all his affairs."

@tazzman_dumi speculated:

"Another Tembisa 10 saga loading."

Sheba the tiger’s owner decided to put her down after she entered another residential area in Johannesburg

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Sheba the tiger's time prowling the street of Johannesburg South came to an end after her owner gave the go-ahead to have her put down.

Police said the tiger's owner made the decision to have her euthanised after Sheba strayed into another residential area and killed another dog on Tuesday evening, 17 January.

The tiger escaped from a smallholding plot in Walkerville over the weekend when the fence to her enclosure was tampered with. The decision to euthanise Sheba came after extensive efforts by local police, special search units and the SPCA proved fruitless, EWN reported.

