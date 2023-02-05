The reports of a green comet that was last seen during the stone age coming towards earth have created a buzz on social media

South African experts have estimated that the once-in-a-lifetime comet will be visible in South Africa starting on 10 or 11 February

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the news with many arguing who was there when the green commit allegedly first appeared more than 50 000 years ago

Social media is a buzz with space enthusiasts commenting on the news of a green comet that is said to be seen for the first time since the Stone Age.

Green comet has been charting Twitter trends with stargazers from all over the world sharing beautiful pictures of the comet.

Why is the green comet special?

According to Space.com, the comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last seen from the earth more than 50 000 years ago. People are excited because this is a rare experience that would never come again.

When will the green comet be visible in South Africa?

SABC News reported that Retired astronomer Professor David Block said the green comet is still only visible in the northern hemisphere but South Africans can get ready to get the once-in-a-lifetime experience from 10 February. he said:

"The best place for people to look for the comet is not now because it is still currently in the northern hemisphere but I would say from about February the 10th or 11th onwards if people look towards the north and try and find the planet Mars because Mars is a bright red colour, then the comet will be in the vicinity of Mars and you will need binoculars."

Social media users react to the news

As usual, South Africans make jokes about everything. Many people took to the streets to share hilarious reactions about the green comet.

@Vinie Viljoen said:

"The last "Green comet" that flew over my head was a Castle lite bottle, so I'm not worried about this one."

@Ntambama ThamsanqOmnyama Mkhonza commented:

"50 000 years - 2023 years = 47 977 years Before Christ (BC) . Where was this information /data obtained? Inganekwane le."

@Holiness Khethewo Sephuma Snr wrote:

"Who was there to record the last one 50 000 years ago?"

@Lesia Dickson added:

"You should have just said, "the green comet is approaching earth" and then forgotten about years."

