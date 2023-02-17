The driver behind the fuel tank explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol is withholding some details about the blast

A small tank containing 1000 litres of diesel was being transported when it dislodged for the trailer and exploded

One person was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for moderate injuries

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The driver of the vehicle that crashed and caused an explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive is keeping his cards close to his chest.

The driver responsible for the N1 explosion is not revealing certain details surrounding the blast. Image: @VehicleTrackerz & @GTP_Traffstats

Source: Twitter

The explosion occurred on Friday, 17 February, when a truck transporting a small tank containing 1 000 litres of diesel lost control and collided with two cars.

The spokesperson of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), Xolile Khumalo, said the driver has refused to reveal the company he was working for or where he was transporting the fuel.

Khumalo said the only information the driver would part with was that there was an emergency, and he was told to transport the diesel from one location to another, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Diesel tank dislodged from the vehicle leading to the N1 explosion

According to Khumalo, the diver was driving in the second lane on the freeway when the car in front of him suddenly hit the bricks.

The driver tried to avoid the car but lost control and hit the vehicle in addition to another one.

The tank being towed came loose during the collision and exploded soon after.

One person was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for moderate injuries. Daily Sun reported that cleanup operations are underway and will take eight hours to complete.

South Africans in shock over the fuel tank explosion on the N1 highway

@TshepisoReal explained:

"When you think about what happened at Boksburg."

@Emmanuel131987 said:

"So sad hopefully we haven’t lost any life."

@MthiyaSipho speculated:

"We’re bound to see these fuel/gas explosion incidents increasing since the energy crisis worsened, and there is a lot of fuel/gas being transported to various destinations around the country."

_Gugulethu added:

"Guys this is so scary."

Tanker crashes on the N12 at Kliprivier bridge, video leaves SA in disbelief: “Something sinister is brewing”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a tanker crashed into a bridge on the N12 highway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg South.

CPF chairperson Mike Fontes told TimesLive that the accident happened around 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Members of CPF are reportedly at the scene attending to the accident.

The truck reportedly travelled on the N12 highway going east, veered off the road, and crashed into the bridge. No fatalities have been reported, and the driver is allegedly unharmed. Fontes said they wanted to close off the area while they for the hazmat team to arrive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News