Orlando Pirates have finalised the acquisition of promising left-back Neo Rapoo from Siwelele FC after successfully concluding negotiations over both the transfer fee and personal terms for the 20-year-old defender.

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Although Rapoo still had one season left on his contract, with Siwelele holding an option to extend the deal, all parties have now reached an agreement, paving the way for the youngster’s move to the Buccaneers.

The transfer sees Rapoo become the third player Pirates have recruited from Siwelele during the current window. He joins fellow arrivals Bohlale Ngwato and Gamphani Lungu, while the club has also added Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay FC and midfielder Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates had previously shown interest in another Siwelele left-back, Aphiwe Baliti, but ultimately settled on Rapoo. The club reportedly views the younger defender as a player with greater long-term potential and stronger prospects for future value growth.

The Buccaneers are confident the former SuperSport United academy graduate possesses the qualities needed to develop into an important first-team player and potentially attract attention from clubs abroad in the years ahead.

Rapoo is set to challenge Deon Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba for a starting role on the left flank, providing additional competition and youthful depth in the position. His impressive displays for Siwelele last season played a significant role in convincing Pirates to pursue the deal.

Why Pirates rate Rapoo highly

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Statistics from Transfermarkt show that Rapoo featured in 27 matches across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, contributing three assists. He logged more than 2,200 minutes on the field and emerged as one of Siwelele’s standout performers despite his young age.

The defender has already accumulated close to 50 senior appearances and has also made his mark on the international stage. Rapoo was part of the South Africa Under-20 team that won the 2025 AFCON title and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most exciting young talents. He also represented South Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

His signing reflects Pirates’ ongoing strategy of investing in young, high-potential players who can contribute immediately while also offering significant future value. Ngwato’s arrival follows a similar philosophy, with the club continuing to focus on developing emerging talent.

That approach has already yielded results. Over the past year, Pirates have completed the sales of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to MLS outfit Chicago Fire and Mohau Nkota to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq. Meanwhile, Relebohile Mofokeng continues to attract interest from a number of overseas teams.

Source: Briefly News