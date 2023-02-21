The acting CFO of South African Tourism (SAT), Johan van der Walt, resigned from his position last week Thursday

He was given a letter to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, but rather than responding, he resigned

Many citizens believe that Van der Walt should not be let off the hook so easily for his alleged dodgy dealings

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism (SAT) confirmed that its Acting CFO Johan van der Walt tended his resignation on Thursday, 16 February.

The SAT Acting CFO implicated in the Tottenham Hotspur deal has resigned. Image: Stock image & Tottenham Hotspur FC

Source: Getty Images

His resignation came after the organisation planned to suspend him for his alleged dodgy involvement in a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

SAT board chairperson Thozamile Botha confirmed his resignation with TimesLIVE and said, Van der Walt was given a letter to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. Rather than responding, he resigned.

Van der Walt was reported to have gained financially from the R1 billion deal. He allegedly did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing the Spurs deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Two weeks ago, the former acting CFO told parliament’s tourism portfolio committee that he had no financial interest in the WWP Group, but had previously done consulting work for the firm.

However, the Daily Maverick reported that it had seen emails from 2019 which proved that Van der Walt worked directly for the WWP Group as group financial director. The Spurs deal was widely criticised by citizens and various organisations.

Mzansi celebrates SAT’s Acting CFO Johan van der Walt’s resignation

Morena Setuba said:

“Good work, can all others follow because this deal wasn't meant to benefit SA!”

Tshepo Ramokoatsi commented:

“He was on the verge of being suspended that's why he resigned. He is part of an agency that was facilitating the deal and would have received R33 million from it.”

Sgebengu Njivane wrote:

“It’s hot in the tourism office these days and everyone is running away. I'm wondering why vele.”

Luba Dayile posted:

“But what about Lindiwe Sisulu. She knew about this. This is pointless in firing all the middlemen instead of cutting the head.”

Blissard Jones added:

“It's hot in the kitchen. Something hectic and people want to distance themselves.”

SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo apologises for “arrogant” statement, says he lashed out while under attack

Briefly News also reported that the acting CEO of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, has apologised to the Tourism Portfolio Committee and the South African public for lashing out during a press conference on Thursday, 2 February.

Khumalo was addressing the leaked documents on the contentious almost R1 billion sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. The media briefly became heated when the acting CEO berated the press about the controversy.

The acting CEO said he lost his cool because he was under attack on social media and felt under pressure during the press conference, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News