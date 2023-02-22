The emergency medical services community is mourning the tragic passing of Medi Response KZN director Paul Herbst

The well-known and respected paramedic had just returned from a rescue and relief mission in Turkey before he passed

Colleagues and ordinary South Africans have celebrated Herbst as a kind soul dedicated to caring for others

DURBAN - The emergency medical services community in KwaZulu-Natal suffered a tremendous blow with the tragic death of well-known and respected paramedic, Paul Herbst.

Well-known paramedic, Paul Herbst, has been celebrated as a hero after news of his death spread. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

Medi Response KZN, where Herbst worked as a director, announced the paramedic's death on Tuesday, 21 February. Herbst had just returned from a rescue mission in earthquake-struck Turkey before his unfortunate passing, TimesLIVE reported.

Medi Response described Herbst as an indispensable asset to the emergency services community with a passion for helping others, which he expressed by offering care to those who needed it, News24 reported.

Mourners pay tribute to Paul Herbst

Upon hearing about Herbst's passing, South Africans paid tribute to the fallen paramedic and shared messages of condolence on social media.

Here are some tributes:

Shawn Herbst praised:

"Paul truly was a pillar of strength who always put his community first. May he rest in eternal peace."

Maggie Iyer mourned:

"I have no words. I am in total shock right now... Strength to the family, colleagues and fur babies!!"

Dylan Jackson lauded:

"What a hero and legend. Paul lived his meaning and calling to the full."

Dereshni Govender recounted:

"Rest In Peace, Paul. I have tremendous respect for all that you have done. I will forever remember the kindness and sincerity shown when my dad passed away."

Gracie Makumbi said.

"Rest in peace, Paul. Gone too early. The lives you saved say it all. Rest well, my friend."

Margo Reid added:

"I am devastated to read this sad news. He served beyond the call of duty and cared deeply for all in distress. Condolences to the family and friends. Thank you for your commitment, Paul."

