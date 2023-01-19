Emergency services personnel in South Africa have been subjected to an increase in robberies and hijacking

To protect paramedics from opportunistic criminals, healthcare facilities and institutions will be upgrading the security in ambulances

The technology allows dispatchers to identify high-risk areas and decide if it is safe

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare facilities have been forced to upgrade the security measures in their ambulances as emergency personnel have become the target of opportunistic criminals.

Ambulances will get security upgrades in a bid to protect paramedics. Image: Darren Stewart & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

In a bid to protect South Africa’s paramedics, several institutions have implemented a computer-aided dispatch platform which allows emergency services to screen calls from high-risk areas.

According to the SA Private Ambulance and Emergency Services Association’s (SAPAESA) CEO Oliver Wright, the technology makes it possible for emergency services to be automatically notified if a call is being requested from a high-risk area.

This will make it possible for the dispatcher to determine whether to send a paramedic through or request the caller to have the patient transported to a safe location, City Press reported.

While emergency healthcare workers operate in high-risk environments by nature of the job, the SAPAESA CEO claimed that the increase in attacks against paramedics is an unfortunate symptom of South Africa’s high crime rates and inadequate policing.

Gauteng Department of Health condemns attacks against emergency services personnel

The attacks on EMS personnel have become so frequent that the Gauteng Department of Health has spoken out in concern for the province’s paramedics.

According to IOL, the most recent attack happened when paramedics known as Green Angels were robbed at gunpoint while waiting for an escort after getting a call to Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.

The health department revealed that in 2022 there were 11 incidents which included attempted sexual assault, hijacking, armed robbery and property destruction.

