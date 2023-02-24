A lioness was shot and killed by a farmer in the North West after she escaped from a container while being transported

Despite a rescue mission being conducted, the farmer opted to shoot the animal when she entered a residential area

The big cat’s killing sparked anger from social media users, with many saying animals are paying for man’s incompetence

NORTH WEST - A lioness that escaped from a container while being transported was shot and killed by a farmer, sparking anger.

An escaped lioness was shot dead by North West farmer leaving many fuming. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The provincial environment and conservation department confirmed the killing on Friday, 24 February. The lioness was being moved from Stella to a game farm in Tlakgameng when she escaped.

Despite search efforts, a farmer who spotted the big cat near his premises chose to shoot and kill the wild animal. According to EWN, the farmer notified the owner of the lioness’ location.

However, before the owner could arrive at the farm, the lioness was killed. The farmer identified the lioness in the morning.

Earlier, Jerry Matebes from the Department of Economic Development, Conservation and Tourism in the North West told The Citizen that a rescue mission was launched with a helicopter to locate the lion.

Matebes had also urged community members not to attempt to capture the animal but to contact local authorities instead.

Mzansi angered following death of escaped lioness

@GeorgiaNaphtali said:

“This is unacceptable the killing and mishandling of our wildlife and wildcats every time it's because of people's incompetence and foolishness.”

@Michell19653046 wrote:

“Another innocent loss of life due to man's incompetence and fear. Rip, live free and wild.”

@brproadproducts posted:

“Tragic loss!”

@PK_TheAuthentic commented:

“Y’all are doing too much. They shot Simba’s cousin and we must be cool with it. Naah.”

@JDP_53 added:

“Disgusting humans! It's always the defenceless animal who pays the price for man’s insanity. RIP beautiful lion.”

