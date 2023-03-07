Restaurant JAN in Nice, France, run by South African chef Jan Hendrik, has had its Michelin star renewed for the eighth year in a row

Jan expressed his joy at the recognition, stating that since receiving their first Michelin star, the awards in France have been significant for his restaurant

Jan's restaurant not only serves delicious recipes but also provides guests with a taste of South African hospitality, making it a popular destination for food lovers around the world

Congratulations to Jan and his team! South African restaurant in France awarded Michelin star for 8th year in a row. @Jan Hendrik/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South African celebrity chef Jan Hendrik, who runs the restaurant, announced that JAN in Nice on the French Riviera has had its Michelin star renewed for the eighth year in a row. In a social media post after the awards ceremony in Strasbourg, Jan expressed his joy:

"I have a bright smile on my face. Since we first gave South African cuisine a world stage when we received our first star, the annual Michelin awards in France have been a big deal for us."

JAN offers proudly South African cuisine to people from across the world

Jan believes that guests come from all over the world not only to enjoy his delicious recipes but also to experience good old South African hospitality.

"From the comfort of an elegant dining chair, guests of Restaurant JAN have been able to experience something of our amazing South African spirit and hospitality through dishes ranging from bobotie, melkkos, vetkoek, pap and Sheba sauce to biltong, buchu, rooibos, atchar, tsamma melon and game meat," he said.

The Chef's gratitude for his continued Michelin recognition was evident at the awards ceremony:

"It dawned on me what a privilege it is to be a part of such a small and carefully selected group of culinary magicians. It truly is an honour to be recognised amongst such talent."

He also congratulated the four new two-star establishments in France and thanked his team in France and South Africa for sharing "what I believe is the true art of hospitality. It's very simple."

Jan Hendriks continues to break boundaries among other great South African chefs

In 2016, Jan Hendrik became the first South African chef to receive a Michelin star. Following his footsteps, other South African chefs including Jean Delport, Conor Toomey, and Thinus van der Westhuizen have also achieved this coveted recognition.

South Africans have the opportunity to savor Jan's culinary creations at Klein JAN, his charming restaurant located in the Kalahari, and at JAN Franschhoek, a new seasonal food and wine experience hosted in La Motte's stunning Veepos building until May 31, 2023.

South Africans congratulated the chef on an outstanding achievement

Here is what some had to say:

@Jacob Gerard Storm said:

"Fantastic and Congratulations ! Michelin Chef Super Star Jan Hendrik!"

@Lydia Dupont added:

"Congratulations hope those stars keep shining for you for many more years to come "

@Carol Nel said:

"Congratulations on a magnificent achievement Proudly South African. Love the products he has endorsed at Checkers."

@Janet-May Murray said:

"That’s incredible, well done "

