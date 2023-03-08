An old lady, often called the oldest person in the world by the media, has passed away

The grandma was from the North West, and she was alive for over a century with knowledge of figures such as Nelson Mandela

The old woman's passing came after she publically expressed she was ready to pass as she was nearing her 129th birthday in May 2023

One of the oldest people in the world, who lived in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, in the North West province, passed away in 2023. The lady was born in 1894 and lived an isolated life near her place of birth in Ottosdal.

The 128-year-old South African woman's passing marks her as one who lived the longest. Image: Twitter/Powerofafrica_/PanAfricaNews

Source: Twitter

This lady's story made headlines worldwide as the woman had proof of her age. The late gogo was named Johanna Mazibuko, and even she did not expect to live as long as she did.

128-year-old South African woman makes international headlines after passing away

In the article by Daily Mail, Johanna is reported as the world's oldest person, and she passed away on March 3, 2023. The gogo was due to turn 129 and was quoted explaining that she does understand how she is still alive. She said:

"Why am I still here? People around me have been dying. When will I die? What's the point of being alive? The world has tired me because I am just sitting here doing nothing,"

129-year-old South African woman lived through multiple historical eras

The centenarian was born on a maize farm and had an ID which proved her age. She had seven children and over 50 grand and great-grandchildren.

Daily Mail reports that she survived World War I and II and the only two global pandemics, Covid-19 and the Spanish Flu. Johanna was also alive during Queen Victoria's reign in Britain, the first-ever plane and flight by the Wright brothers.

In an interview with SABC News in October 2022, Johanna says she lived isolated and never knew of any historical events, including Apartheid, Mandela, and other key political events.

Johanna passed away after succumbing to a stroke.

South Africans showed love to Johanna Mazibuko.

In the SABC interview, Johanna opened up about her life experiences. Several Mzansi netizens left sweet messages about the woman after she said there is no secret to a long life.

iam Johnson commented:

"This proves you can live a long happy life without social media."

Doris Settgast commented:

"Amazingly vital for her age, when many struggle with dementia/senility. Also, amazingly honest about her present physical weaknesses, humble and positive about life, full of real wisdom!...these are some of the secrets behind her old age. Peace, joy and blessings to this very special lady!"

siwa.aintsavvy (Mphankomo) commented:

"I love how she says she doesn't know the secrets to a long life but she gave away so much! Proof that life is made to be longer than what it has become."

EXPLORE commented:

"This lady is a living legend, she has been living close to 13 decades now. It is so rare for people to reach that age. I just can't believe she already hit 104 when I escaped from my mother's womb."

Marcina Faith Albert commented:

"I love this story. Many more years to come. You have so much to give to the world."

Duffy Don commented:

"When they say you have seen it all, this is it!"

Source: Briefly News