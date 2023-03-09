A man wants to gift his wife a Mercedes-Benz car, but the picture looks like the car is entirely made up

The car turned out to be a knockoff Toyota Land Cruiser called "G-Benz", available on a Chinese auction site

Netizens were sceptical and made fun of the suspicious-looking vehicle, sensing that he may have made the post in a jest

Man makes hilarious Twitter wish to buy a Mercedes-Benz as a gift for his wife. @teeMyst/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A man is allowed to dream, and this one is dreaming big. A recent Twitter post by @TeeMyst revealed he wanted to gift his wife a Mercedez-Benz car. The only problem is that the dream car does not exist. Or at least, no one knows what it is.

Man wants to spoil his wife with a Mercedes-Benz

Is this car a Mercedez-Benz or a Benz-Lite?

A quick reverse image search reveals the vehicle advertised on the auction site Made-In-China as a used Toyota land cruiser, but in later images, it is called a "G-Benz". This type of car had encouraging parents: "You can be anything you want to be when you grow up"—something for the tweeter to consider before purchasing.

Netizens know a knockoff when they see one

Buying fake sneakers is one thing, but a whole car? Next level. Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts on the suspicious-looking vehicle. Here is what they had to say:

@ChingombeNaison said:

"Copying works. China testifies."

@wekwabisop added:

"What in the Picanto is this?"

@TshepisoReal said:

"Benz Lite?"

@MrThatGuy15 said:

"If confuse your enemies till you make it was a car."

