The tombstone of a former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) member has raised eyebrows

Solomon Motloba’s family expressed anger over internet users claiming the tombstone was paid for by the ruling party

Motloba’s wife Meriam said the 2.5m high monument cost R42 000, half of which she is paying for through instalments

KRUGERSDORP - Solomon Motloba’s family slammed internet users claiming the 2.5m high tombstone was paid for by the African National Congress (ANC).

MK vet Solomon Motloba's family clapped back at internet users mocking his tombstone.



The mammoth structure was unveiled last month and stirred reactions on social media. A video of the tombstone shared by @Mrskillmonger1 has gained several reactions. Social media users shared their annoyance over the tombstone, with many saying it’s over the top.

However, the former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) member’s family clapped back at internet users.

Motloba’s wife, Meriam, said the ANC did not contribute a cent to the tombstone features the ruling party’s logo. According to TimesLIVE, she said the monument cost R42 000, half of which she is still paying in instalments.

Meriam expressed anger and sadness over the comments made online. She said the tombstone was designed by Motloba’s friend.

Solomon Motloba’s tombstone concerns Mzansi

@Bohemian_Wolf_ said:

“South Africans are getting closer and closer to building fully functional malls as tombstones.”

@mboksthefox commented:

“Having money seems nice.”

@RonaldPhiri01 posted:

“When your home loan is approved after you have died.”

@Lebo2U wrote:

“Somebody needs to nip this in the bud before we see more skyscrapers.”

@tshepom619 added:

“South Africa, we need a serious meeting.”

