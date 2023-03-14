NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani was elected treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) convocation committee

Mani’s Campaign Manager Athenkosi Fani thanked those who voted for her and said she will work with integrity

The newly elected treasurer has left many citizens outraged, with some convinced she will perform poorly in the role

EASTERN CAPE - Convicted National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) thief Sibongile Mani has been elected treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) convocation committee.

NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani has been elected WSU convocation treasure. Image: Stock image & Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

The WSU student gained a total of 79 votes during the election. The election of Mani on the convocation committee that raises funds for the university and the foundation left many fuming.

Mani’s Campaign Manager Athenkosi Fani expressed thanks to those who put their trust in the newly elected treasurer. In a Facebook post, he said Mani’s election showed the students’ trust in the campaign and said her team was humbled by the confidence put in her.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your support and confidence in Sibongile Mani. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure that she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity, and dedication,” said Fani.

The WSU convocation committee treasurer was convicted of theft last year after she spent more than R800 000 of NSFAS money. She was accidentally paid R14 million instead of R1400.

According to EWN, Mani’s appeal will be heard on the second term between Tuesday, 11 April and Friday, 30 June in the Makhanda High Court.

Mzansi horrified by Sibongile Mani’s election

Denise Veller said:

“I am sure the ANC has a senior position for her!”

Jill Bügler commented:

“What is wrong with this country, how would you even think of appointing her? Dishonesty is obviously admirable in some eyes.”

Paul Cowie posted:

“And the jokes just keep rolling in. Definitely a shoe in for an ANC cabinet position!”

Sipho Shamase wrote:

“Wrong move. She failed dismally to deal with the millions put at her disposal.”

Paul Marsden added:

“Lol it’s like putting the wolf in charge of the hen house. Only in South Africa.”

