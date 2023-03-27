Teenagers in Midrand decided to use their free time to participate in the Luh Twizzy challenge and stormed the Mall of Africa

Reports have been circulating that a youngster died during the challenge, but MOA management disputed that any lives were lost

South Africans are unimpressed by the teens' behaviours and have slammed the youngsters for being disruptive

MIDRAND - The Mall of Africa in Midrand erupted into chaos over the weekend when a group of teens stormed the shopping centre.

Teenagers caused disruptions at the Mall of Africa, storing the shopping centre as part of the viral Luh Twizzy challenge. Image: @aaairee

Source: TikTok

As part of what has been dubbed the Luh Twizzy challenge, the teenagers ran through the mall in droves and caused disruptions as they went on Saturday, 25 March.

Rumours were circulating that a youngster had died in the ensuing chaos. While Mall of Africa did confirm that there was a “disturbance by a crowd of people”, the shopping centre's management disputed reports that anyone lost their life.

Meanwhile, the mall has vowed to get to the bottom of why the disruption occurred, TimesLIVE reported.

A representative of mall management said the establishment would share information with relevant parties as soon as it was available.

Viral video of Luh Twizzy challenge shows chaos at Mall of Africa

Videos of the incident have been making waves on social media, with one depicting the moment a fight broke out.

A video short posted by TikTok user @aaairee shows hundreds of kids walking through the mall and running through the outdoor restaurant area as consumers went about their weekend shopping.

South Africans slammed teens who participated in Luh Twizzy challenge at Mall of Africa

The teens' behaviour has elicited the ire of many South Africans, who slammed the youngsters for being disruptive.

Below are some reactions:

@skii.wife said:

"I'm tired of this country. Are they not embarrassed?"

@partygetsmewetter added:

"I hope their parents see this."

@Anathi commented:

"My sister asked, are they the new EFF?"

@AsandaZulu claimed:

"They are going to look back at this and be so embarrassed."

@usernamefede1 asked:

"Where were they during the national shutdown..."

