Two men aged 39 and 69 have been taken into police custody in connection to Thabo Bester's escape

The police say the duo have been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape

South Africans have welcomed the arrests and hope there will be more arrests in future

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

BLOEMFONTEIN - The South African police have arrested two more people concerning convicted sex offender and murderer Thabo Bester's prison escape.

A G4S employee and a KZN resident have been arrested in relation to Thabo Bester's prison escape. Images: Chris Ratcliffe & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein on 3 May 2022 after faking his death.

Two people connected to Thabo Bester's escape to appear in court

According to TimesLIVE, a former prison warder, 39, and a KwaZulu-Natal man, 69, were arrested over the weekend for allegedly assisting Bester in his prison escape.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated that the duo had been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

According to News24, the duo is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 11 April.

The police arrested the former G4S employee at his home in Bloemfontein, while the 69-year-old man was arrested at his home in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans weigh in on the latest arrest in the Thabo Bester saga

@gpreller said:

"So it is clear G4S tried to cover up the escape. It was only after GroundUp did some investigations a few weeks back following reports of people on social media that they had seen someone who looks like Thabo Bester. Now we have arrests and DCS officials claiming victory."

@BabetteJoubert said:

"I hope the two canaries start singing the full song soon. Should be interesting."

@LaPolymath said:

"Keep the arrests coming, start from the very top."

@ZozoHlumile said:

"As the plot thickens"

G4S fails to appear before Parliament to account for Thabo Bester’s prison escape, SA outraged: “Bayadelela”

Briefly News previously reported that global security company G4S Correctional Service (G4SCS) did not appear before Parliament to account for Thabo Bester's infamous prison escape, which caused a lot of outrage.

Bester escaped from the Magaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein by faking his suicide. G4SCS operated the maximum security facility during the escape on 3 May 2022.

The security company was expected to meet with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday, 4 April, but the big bosses sent their lawyers instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News