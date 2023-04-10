Thousands of happy couples tied the knot over the Easter weekend at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) in the North West and Gauteng

The fabulous nuptials took place at the Jerusalem and Zuurbekom divisions of the church

Some of the grooms got married to more than one wife, which made the church attractive to some South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - Over 800 people said "I do" this past Easter weekend at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) at Rabokala in the North West.

Hundreds of IPHC members got married during the Easter Weekend. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee & Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

The lovely couples participated in the church's mass wedding ceremony, an ongoing tradition for IPHC.

IPHC holds mass wedding event in North West

According to IOL, more than 800 people are said to have gotten married this past weekend. Some grooms married multiple wives at the ceremony, as the church recognises polygamous marriages.

Priest Nicodemus Morabe stated that while some churches observe Easter weekend, the IPHC holds mass weddings. Morabe explained that each wedding is blessed by the church's leader, MG Sandlana.

According to SABC News, the mass wedding ceremony occurs three times a year, during Easter, September, and December.

More than 70 couples tie the knot in IPHC mass nuptials event in Gauteng

In Zuurbekom, Gauteng, 74 couples who are congregants of IPHC also said their vows in a smaller-scale mass wedding, reports TimesLIVE.

In videos posted on social media, the event looked festive. Many fancy cars and motorbikes were shown off as the IPHC leader, Leonard Modise of the Zuurbekom division, arrived at the festivities.

Conflict in the IPHC church

IPHC has been at the centre of controversy since the death of the church's leader Glayton Modise in 2016.

According to SABC News, Modise's death kicked off a bitter feud between his three sons, who wanted to be named the successor of the church. The church now has three factions in Jeruselma, Springs and Zuurbekom.

South Africans weigh in on the IPHC mass wedding event

@NWAKAVILANI said:

"Ey this church, the men are really happy, hey"

@LawdZ1998 said:

"Some people do not take holy matrimony seriously."

@Mafioso203 said:

"Got to join this church "

74 Brides to walk down the aisle at IPHC Easter Weekend celebration

Briefly News previously reported that according to Abel Wessie, the Executive Council Chairperson of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), a total of 74 brides are expected to walk down the aisle at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom, Gauteng, over the Easter weekend.

In addition to the weddings, the church will host congregants for the Passover service, with security and crowd control measures in place.

Wessie stated: "We have a full protocol and measures for the safety of the congregants. The church is expecting visits from several high-ranking politicians.

