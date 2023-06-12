An alarming number of 124 doctors have been arrested for running unregistered medical practices

Health minister Joe Phaahla shows the pattern to be common in the private sector

Health bodies compelled to set up an office in a bid to shut down bogus practices

Department of Health has confirmed the arrest of 124 illegal doctors mushrooming around the country.

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, has confirmed an arrest of 124 bogus doctors in the country.

The alarming number has prompted the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) to open an office to clamp down on these unregistered operations.

In one report the SABCNews reported that the council was concerned about the escalating number of fake doctors in the country.

South African Medical Association (SAMA) is concerned about the prevalence of illegal doctors in the country

In an interview with the ENCA, SAMA chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has labeled the unregistered doctors as criminals.

He also has shared some tips on how to protect yourself when visiting a doctor by verifying them:

"Go through the HPCSA website and look for an iRegister to make sure if the doctor is still registered."

"Even if you are used to that doctor it is always good to check if the doctor is still in the system or not."

South Africans react to the video irritably to the 'lawlessness' in the country:

@Original Levite wrote in panic:

"If it’s that bad in private practice, can u imagine what’s going on in the government hospitals Allmighty Father HELP US "

@Thembani M Genu worriedly said:

"Look for the iRegister? That's for the privileged, for a poor or old person That's impossible, period especially if the doctor has been practicing in your town for years, how to know if he has later turned out to be a fake is IMPOSSIBLE."

@Mandla Tshabalala was really concerned:

"There is lot of lawlessness in this country which put our lives at risk."

@Chamaine Balea annoyingly lambasted:

"They speak of lawlessness and serious issues with smiles. Our country is protected by a politician with a teacher's diploma when he does not even qualify or would make for any sort of good teacher. But Cyril re-shuffled him and the cigarette lady to the left & right of his side. Why? How?"

Minister Phaahla indicates that most of these fake doctors are found in the private sector

