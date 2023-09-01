The Enyobeni Tavern owner remained unapologetic during the first day of the inquest into the tragedy in which 21 young people died in June 2022

Siyakhangela Ndevu denied responsibility and likened himself to Jesus, saying he knew nothing of the sins alleged against him

He argued that minors were not sold alcohol at his tavern on that day, and CCTV footage supported his claim

EAST LONDON - The first day of an inquest into the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy has come and gone, with the unremorseful owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu, sticking to his guns.

Enyobeni Tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu remains unapologetic for the tragedy at his establishment. Image: @LudidiVelani/Twitter & Felix Dlangamandla/Getty Images

Ndevu said that if the inquest were to find him responsible for the 21 young people who died at his Enyobeni Tavern in Eastern Cape in June 2022, EWN reported.

The inquest, which started at the East London Regional Court on Thursday, 31 August, is tasked with determining whether anyone is legally responsible for the deaths.

Ndevu declared:

"I would be like Jesus dying for sins I know nothing of."

Enyobeni Tavern owner refuses to apologise

The tavern owner remained insistent that he had nothing to apologise for. Ndevu told the inquiry that minors were not sold alcohol at his premises that day, and CCTV footage backs his claims, Daily Maverick reported.

Ndevu added that his only sin was that the underage teens forced themselves into the tavern without his permission.

Ndevu and his wife, Vuyokazi, are also on trial for selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to underage people. The matter has been postponed until 24 October.

Enyobeni tavern owner's comments spark criticism

Below are some comments:

@Glen_Ndindwa asked:

"Whatever happened to parents, parenting and ensuring that their underaged kids don’t go out at night on a drinking binge?"

@Rhoyi_Masoka questioned:

"What arrogance is this?"

@SonOfNgqika criticised:

"Spokesperson of social decay."

@Alulu25 insisted:

"He, the event organiser and the parents must be charged. Everyone involved is to be blamed."

Enyobeni tavern owner gets liquor licence revoked

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board intends to lay criminal charges against the Enyobeni tavern owner following the deaths of at least 21 teenagers at his tavern on Sunday morning, 26 June 2022.

The Liquor Board’s CEO, Dr Nombuyiselo Makala, says the tavern owner contravened the liquor act by serving alcohol to minors. As a result, his liquor licence has been revoked.

According to SABC News, the Liquor Board's sentiments are also shared by the National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane, who says the responsibility for the deaths of the minors lies solely on the Enyobeni tavern owner.

