Raymond Ackerman, the founder of Pick n Pay and a retail pioneer, passed away at the age of 92

Ackerman's legacy includes the founding of Pick n Pay, which has grown to over 2 000 stores in South Africa and seven other African countries

South Africans have shared touching messages about the retail giant and the impact he had on their lives

JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay founder and retail giant Raymond Ackerman has died at the age of 92.

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman took after his father, who founded Ackermans. Images: @askashbroker/Twitter & @pmcafrica/Twitter

The news of the business tycoon's death broke on Thursday morning, 7 September.

Raymond Ackerman described as a pioneer

According to TimesLIVE, Ackerman is survived by his wife, Wendy, four children, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pick n Pay described the retail giant as a "visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African."

Ackerman comes from a retail legacy. His father founded Ackermans after World War I. In 1967, Ackerman and Wendy founded Pick n Pay and their first four stores in Cape Town.

Pick n Pay has expanded and boasts over 2 000 stores nationwide and seven African countries. Despite retiring in 2010, Ackerman maintained an interest in Pick n Pay and continued his philanthropy projects.

South Africans mourn Raymond Ackerman's death

@UshunWepolitiki said:

"RIP to him. But the monopoly continues…"

@kingLeeThe1st said:

"Paid his employees a minimum wage while he had billions of dollars. May his soul find peace."

@queenb_rebecca said:

"Condolences to the Ackerman family, the company took me & my brother to school. I'm forever humbled & saddened by his passing ."

@Teressamhlongo said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, he has made shopping as easy as it gets. Farewell giant. May his family and Pick n Pay family be comforted "

@mehlomadalo said:

"Grateful for his contributions. Amazing legacies he's left "

@SibusisoThabede said:

"He has left an unbelievable legacy of a life well lived. Phenomenal businessman!"

