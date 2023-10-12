Dr Nandi Magudumana opened a case after she was allegedly assaulted while in prison

The not-so-good doctor's assault case was confirmed by SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Makhele, who told Briefly News that prison officials assaulted her

Netizens don't believe her and find this to be a new attempt to escape prison time

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dr Nandi Magudumana opened a case of assault against the Kroonstad Correctional Services. Images: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dr Nandi Magudumana opened a case of assault in Bloemfontein after prison officials allegedly assaulted her at Kroonstad Correctional Services. The sudden events left Mzansi shaken and wondering if it was another ploy to escape prison.

SAPS confirms Nandi Magudumana's case

South African Police Service's Brigadier Motantsi Makhele from the Free State Provincial Commissioner's office confirmed that the case was opened at the Parkweg Police Station after the assault allegedly occurred on 11 October.

It is unclear how the assault occurred, but Makhele noted that the assault reportedly happened in the hospital wing of the prison where she was held.

PAY ATTENTION:

Makhele also confirmed with Briefly News that Nandi Magudumana was allegedly assaulted "by hands" by jail officials. When asked how many officials assaulted her and for how long, Makhele said:

“I think the investigations will reveal that. We will wait until then.”

The matter has been taken forward to the Kroonstad Detective services. So far, nobody has been arrested. Catch the tweet here.

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens commenting on @SliMasikane's tweet found it hard to believe anything from Nandipha Magudumana's mouth.

Bongani_Masuku said:

“I don’t believe her. Dr Ncdnipha Maguduman is a good actor. At some point, she claimed to have been kidnapped by Tjabo Bester, and until this day, she hasn’t opened a case against him, but she is quick to open a case against Correctional Services.”

Roger KP commented:

“She is acting now. I believe she was trying to bribe those officials to let her escape. Assaulted how? By being transported by the police to the van?”

Will laughed.

“Lmao. There’s a whole murder case opened against her.”

Lee57 added:

“She’s trying everything to get out of there.”

Amukelani Moyani exclaimed:

“She is just looking for attention!”

Nandipha Magudumana faints in holding cells

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandi Magudumana collapsed while in the custody of the Kroonstad Correctional Services on 11 October.

Magudumana was supposed to appear in court with her co-accused alongside Thabo Bester when she did not feel well. Netizens laughed at her and said that this was her trying to find a way out of prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News