A Johannesburg prophet was allegedly knifed by his wife, who accused him of cheating on him

The man of God and his spouse got into a heated exchange after the accusation, and the prophet reportedly damaged their furniture

In response, the woman stabbed him several times, and both opened cases against each other

South Africans made fun of a prophet stabbed by his wife after an altercation. Images: Prophetic Jo Ssali

Source: Facebook

South Africans questioned if a Johannesburg prophet didn’t see it coming after his wife stabbed him a few times for cheating. The stabbing occurred after the Man of God and his lawfully wedded wife got into a heated argument, resulting in both of them being arrested by police.

Prophet stabbed by his wife

Prophet Joel Ssali and his wife allegedly fought because the prophet reportedly broke the seventh commandment and lusted after other women. The fight took place in their home in Ekurhuleni. It’s alleged that the woman hurled accusations of infidelity against her husband. Sunday World reports that Prophet Ssali could not stand the allegations and, grabbing an object, destroyed the furniture.

He also took his wife’s phone and destroyed the phone. The wife reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him in his hand before going to the police station to open a case of domestic violence and malicious property damage. After the man of the cloth was released on bail, he opened a case of assault, intending to do grievous bodily harm against his wife.

Mzansi roasts Man of God

Netizens on Facebook questioned his God-given gift of prophecy and roasted him in the comment section.

Ashford Rhymes asked:

“So he can prophesize other’s futures, but he didn’t see those multiple stabs coming?”

Mxolisi Rasego wanted to know:

“How come he didn’t see it coming if he is a prophet?”

Lawrence Maleka remarked:

“He couldn’t see into the future what was coming for him from his wife.”

Ndaba Sidney Dube opined:

“Chances are he slept with several church members and the wife discovered that and took a knife and butchered him.”

Sibusiso Mthbomheni wrote:

“This will make for a perfect story about how God saved him.”

Aubrey Dubriz was amazed.

“Man of God, I thought this only happens to us who are not gifted to see danger approaching.”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a guest pastor was shot and killed while visiting a church.

The incident occurred in KwaZulu Natal when the holy house was stormed by robbers who demanded the church members’ belongings. They then shot the congregants, and the pastor was one of them. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

