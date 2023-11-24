Nota Baloyi weighed in on the unexpected news of Oscar Pistorius's parole release

The controversial music executive told netizens that all Oscar should do is hook up with a black girl to be accepted back into society

Mzansi gave their thoughts on the convicted murderer's pending release while also reflecting on Reeva Steenkamp's life

Nota Baloyi shared his controversial opinion following the news of Oscar Pistorius' parole release. Images: Instagram/ lavidanota and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Nota Baloyi sure loves to start some trouble with his controversial posts. The music executive gave his opinion on the news of Oscar Pistorius' pending parole release. Nota said that Oscar would be welcomed back into society and in people's hearts if he'd impregnated a black woman and all would be forgiven.

Nota Baloyi gives controversial take on Oscar Pistorius parole

Pistorius was arrested in 2014 after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp on 14 February 2013. The Department of Correctional Services has revealed that Oscar would be granted parole on 5 January 2024.

Despite Reeva's mother, June failing to believe that Pistorius has been rehabilitated, a sarcastic Nota gave his thoughts on Twitter (X) on what Blade Runner could do to get back on people's good books:

"All Oscar Pistorius needs to do is get a black girl pregnant & all will be forgiven He will be a role model again since we have such low standards & whites love him!"

Mzansi weighs in on Oscar Pistorius parole

Netizens gave their thoughts on Oscar Pistorius' pending parole release:

scotty_ship warned:

"Oscar Pistorius shouldn't bank on that release. The streets can decide to make a statement with him."

BladeoftheS asked:

"Oscar Pistorius will be released after spending less than 10 years in jail. Is this sufficient for a cold-blooded murderer that he attempted to cover up and blame on imaginary burglars?"

EilrahcPan said:

"Oscar Pistorius isn't an ex-Olympian. He's a murderer! He should not be getting parole."

tulipnulip requested:

"If you catch him in public, steal his prosthetics. Do it for Reeva."

Meanwhile, other netizens believe Pistorius deserves to be a free man:

jmurphyy95 said:

"He is being released so keep crying about it. He has done his time."

Mayo6Tee wrote:

"I hope he’s given a second chance just like others we gave second chances to."

nicki_D_

"He served, how long will we be mad for before he can start winning us medals again?"

Reeva Steenkamp's father passes away

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Reeva Steenkamp's father, Barry, passing away 10 years after his daughter's murder.

Renz Dhanasir said:

"This breaks my heart but I'm sure he is rejoicing in Heaven with Reeva. My heart goes out to Mrs Steenkamp."

