Border Management Authority achieved a milestone at the Lebombo border post, documenting its highest-ever daily influx of processed individuals heading into Mozambique.

Operations have been ramped up to ensure the smooth facilitation and management of border crossings

The movement of people and goods across 72 ports of entry nationwide has been managed and facilitated

Lebombo Border Post between SA and Mozambique sees an influx of tourists this festive season. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

The Border Management Authority reported a festive season milestone at the Lebombo border post, recording its highest-ever daily influx of processed individuals heading into Mozambique.

Operations are in full swing, ensuring efficient facilitation and management of people and goods across all 72 nationwide ports of entry.

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, stated that at the Lebombo border post into Mozambique, they had logged the highest number of people in a day.

"We recorded the highest daily number of individuals and we have facilitated around 350 000 out of Lebombo port of entry.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"In terms of Beitbridge, which is our second top in terms of land ports, we’ve administrated around 300 000 individuals into the Zimbabwean side in terms of the average numbers. On a daily basis, we’re looking at around 17 000 per day. Everything is going according to plan."

South Africans took to social media to express their thoughts

November Mtshiwani says:

"There's no place like home."

Map Daka Wa-Mars mentions:

"People love their state."

Bhut Simphiwe Deejays Ngcobo expresses:

"Hope they enjoy the holidays and the rest of the couple of years to come in their home countries."

Border management authority ramps up operations

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has witnessed an extraordinary increase in the number of travellers passing through the Lebombo border post into Mozambique.

Overseeing 72 entry points in South Africa, the Authority has intensified its efforts to guarantee the seamless facilitation and supervision of border crossings.

Transport minister: 719 road fatalities in festive season

Previously, Briefly News reported that during the initial three weeks of the festive season, Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga disclosed a death toll of 719 individuals, marking a decrease from the previous year.

Emphasising the need for decisive measures, she called for drastic action to be taken to avoid freak accidents like the one that claimed more than four lives.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News