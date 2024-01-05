This week, the N3 toll route is experiencing significant traffic, reaching hourly peaks of 1,000 to 1,900 vehicles in the northbound direction towards Gauteng

Acknowledging these peak conditions, there is an expectation of ongoing congestion over the weekend as more holidaymakers journey back home

Drivers should be aware that, if necessary, traffic authorities may implement safety measures, such as traffic calming, at strategic locations along the route

Heavy traffic is currently observed on the N3 toll route heading towards Gauteng. Image: Royal Soloman

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Thania Dhoogra, N3TC operations manager, noted that during this season, various sections of the route are susceptible to intense thunderstorms, substantial rainfall, and hail.

"Stay vigilant and stay updated on traffic and weather conditions for your planned route. Allocate additional travel time to navigate challenging situations with patience and caution. Adopt defensive driving practices, follow warning signs, keep headlights on, maintain safe distances, adhere to speed limits, and proactively take steps to prevent emergencies."

Mzansi acknowledges festive season is over

Maphutha Ravele says:

"The holidays are over. Back to reality."

Tony Creed noted:

"Why not live in Cape Town and you on holiday all year round."

Winnie Xoli Kamolane stated:

"Holiday over."

Traffic volumes expected to reach their peak

According to IOL, N3TC gathers and analyses crash data to gain comprehensive insights into areas of concern, assisting road users in making informed and safe decisions.

Anticipating peak traffic conditions over the weekend, Dhoogra emphasised the importance of motorists staying focused, calm, and patient. Aggressive and impatient driving habits, such as tailgating, speeding, frequent lane changing, flashing lights, or not signalling, are not just annoyances but pose significant road safety threats. These behaviours elevate the risk of crashes and legal consequences, making it crucial for drivers to exercise caution and responsible driving.

Durban resident tries to stop moving car in its path

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 40-year-old man attempted to halt his rolling car by standing in front of it, possibly due to a handbrake failure. A resident called for help after someone became trapped between a silver Renault Scenic and a low-lying wall. On-site treatment was provided, but the injured individual declined further medical assistance.

