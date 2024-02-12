The South African Police Services in Verulam in KwaZulu--Natal arrested a father who reported his daughter missing

The police discovered that the man knew where his daughter was, and he was charged with various charges, including defeating the ends of justice and human trafficking

The 14-year-old girl was found with a 23-year-old, and the man was arrested and charged with statutory rape

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A KZN man was arrested for wasting the police's resources. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Le Club Symphonie/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested a man who reported his 14-year-old daughter missing because he knew where she was. The cops charged him with various charges and arrested the man the girl was found with.

Father arrested in Verulam

According to East Coast Radio, the man reported his daughter missing last week on Wednesday, 7 February. The man reported that she had been taken from outside her school. He then pleaded in the media that she be brought home safely. However, the police discovered that the young girl was not kidnapped but left out of her own free will with the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The police charged the father with human trafficking, perjury, wasting state resources and defeating the administration of justice. The man was charged with being in the country illegally s well as statutory rape.

According to the law in South Africa, there are different types of kidnapping, and each type has a different sentence. The law differentiates between the criminal type of kidnapping, the political type and emotional kidnapping.

Hawks arrest 26-year-old suspect who kidnapped spaza shop owner

Briefly News reported a kidnapping case in the Eastern Cape area in a similar article.

A man, aged 26, was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a man who owned a spaza shop. The man was held hostage for two days, and he was forced to give up his banking cards and PINs.

The suspect drew R8000 from the spaza shop owner's account and splurged it on clothes. People were disturbed by how young the suspect was and applauded the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News