President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated the Deputy Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, to be appointed the next Chief Justice after Raymond Zondo's term comes to an end

If she is appointed, she will be the county's first female to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the country

South Africans were not pleased and believed that Ramaphosa wouldn't be around to appoint her after the elections

Ramaphosa nominated Mandisa Maya to replace Raymond Zondo. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa's nomination of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as the next Chief Justice was met with cold shoulders from the country. Not many are excited, although she may be the first woman to be the Chief Justice if appointed.

Ramaphosa nominates Chief Justice

According to SABC News, Maya was nominated by the president with the expectation that she would take over from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after his term expires on 31 August this year. She was initially appointed a judge of the Eastern Cape High Court in 2000 and was, at some stage, the Supreme Court of Appeal president.

South Africans unmoved

Netizens commenting on @AldrinSampear's tweet on X were far from impressed.

Freddie Letsoalo:

"So what? All this is just theatrics. He failed to appoint her as Chief Justice when he had the chance and the data to support this move."

Mpendulo Nkwanya pojunted out:

"Matamela knows what he's doing. He is leading this country very well."

Tebogo Koma remarked:

"Same team, different players. The SA judiciary has long been spoken for."

Luxon:

"Provided he will still be the president in August to appoint her. His days are numbered."

Hloni:

"Why didn't Cyril just appoint Justice Mandisa from the start?"

Jacob Zuma Foundation questions why Maya was overlooked

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation questioned why Cyril Ramaphosa overlooked Mandisa Maya for the Chief Justice role.

This was after the Foundation accused Ramaphosa of violating the Constitution by overlooking Maya.

The Foundation claimed that Zondo's appointment was unconstitutional and wanted it to be declared as such.

