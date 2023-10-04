The Jacob Zuma Foundation has criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice instead of Judge Mandisa Maya

The foundation believes Ramaphosa acted unconstitutional by overlooking Maya when she had the most votes

South Africans seem annoyed by the foundation for slamming Ramaphosa's decision over a year later

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has a bone to pick with President Cyril Ramaphosa over his selection of the Chief Justice.

Over a year after Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo as the Chief Justice of South Africa, the foundation believes his deputy, Judge Mandisa Maya, should have been the Chief Justice.

Ramaphosa appointed Zondo in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, according to the Presidency.

Jacob Zuma Foundation criticises Ramaphosa's decision

According to SABC News, the foundation claimed that Ramaphosa violated the Constitution by overlooking Maya and appointing Zondo instead.

Following the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews, the committee recommended Maya for the position. However, the recommendation was not binding.

The foundation wants Zondo's appointment to be declared unconstitutional. Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the president will have to answer to the allegations that Zondo's appointment was a reward for absolving Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Bosasa and C17 bank statements saga.

Manyi added that Ramaphosa has to explain why he overlooked a woman for the position.

"He must also explain why he overlooked a woman candidate when she had, in any event, received the highest votes. Such conduct is indeed in breach of the equality clause of the constitution," said Manyi.

South Africans slam the JZ Foundation

TEEGEE said:

"Zupta foundation is mad together with Zupta, and this criminal never appointed a female chief justice for nine years and now, because he is losing left and right he is trying to be seen as saying something. Zupta is using dirty tricks to further his personal interest. I think the president must ignore this nonsense as it has no legal status and is just words from a tainted man."

Moyo Innocent said:

"A little bit too late for that, don't you think "

Divy Vincento Manchidi said:

That is one biggest mistakes which South African voters made in the past 10 years by voting these lower-grade students to become our president, look now.

Rich Tom Mongwe commented:

"This foundation is useless, they're always fighting losing battles. Ramaphosa has the power to appoint whoever he thinks is fit for the job. It is clear that they are fighting Ramaphosa. They should have been doing what other foundations are doing, helping the needy people in South Africa."

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"Time those old age pensioners to be sent to retirement, they spend their time squabbling over things that were gone and forgotten. Out with the old, in with the new is our country's only chance of survival."

Judge President Mandisa Maya only woman interviewed for Chief Justice

Briefly News previously reported that the JSC panel is in the process of interviewing candidates for the appointment of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

However, there is only one female candidate, Judge President Mandisa Maya, from the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Maya expressed irritation whenever asked if South Africa is ready to have its first female Chief Justice. The Judge President added that she is not the only woman with this opinion.

