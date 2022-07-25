President Cyril Ramaphosa has promoted Justice Mandisa Maya to the role of the Deputy Chief Justice

Maya is expected to begin her new role on Thursday, 1 September and will serve as a beacon of hope for young women

She is the first woman to hold the positions of Deputy President and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Mandisa Maya has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 25 July.

Justice Mandisa Maya has been appointed Deputy Chief Justice and will start her position on Thursday, 1 September. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Source: Getty Images

With more than 20 years of experience, Maya is expected to begin her new role on Thursday, 1 September. According to the presidency, Ramaphosa made the appointment per Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. Ramaphosa said Maya would contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.

He shared that her promotion to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women. Ramaphosa added that her promotion would also show that the country is open to possibilities for anyone, regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.

Maya is the first woman to hold the positions of Deputy President and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, eNCA reported.

South Africans are delighted by the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya

@JuneEightySeven said:

“Lovely. She will take over in two years’ time after Zondo.”

@africanct797 wrote:

“He had no choice, however congratulations to our new Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa M L Maya!”

@bekzinb commented:

“I respect that, I admire this woman. Otherwise, we need more women in power.”

@AwakeMzansi added:

“Congratulations to Justice Maya. Long overdue.”

New Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is excited to work alongside Judge Mandisa Maya as his deputy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Raymond Zondo, the incoming Chief Justice, says Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya was one of the first to applaud him on his appointment.

Zondo says he was also one of the first people to congratulate Maya when the Judicial Services Commission recommended her as the top contender to take on the office of the Chief Justice following the interviews of all four candidates.

Source: Briefly News