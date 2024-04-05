The Mpumalanga man who had his hands chopped off has opened up about his ordeal

He claims he was accused of stealing from a local church, and the pastor is the one who allegedly cut his hands off

He said that he pleaded for his life, and the pastor allegedly did not listen

A man of God allegedly chopped off a man from Emalahleni's hands. Image: Klaus Vedfelt. IMAGE FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY

Source: Getty Images

EMALAHLENI, MPUMALANGA – The man whose hands were chopped off in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, said that a pastor from the area allegedly committed the crime. He said he was accused of a crime he alleges he did not commit.

Mpumalanga man talks about horrible ordeal

According to SowetanLIVE, Dumisani Mahlangu was recently released after losing his hands two weeks ago. Although he admitted he was a thief, Mahlangu denied being involved in the incident, which cost him his hands. Apostle Solomon Mhlanga and his son Enoch were arrested for the incident and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Mahlangu said that day, he was on his way to a friend's house in the early morning. Four men cornered him and accused him of stealing. When Mahlangu tried to run away, he heard gunshots, and someone told him that if he continued to run, he would be shot.

He was cornered and assaulted

They allegedly hit him with fists and sticks, and he heard the pastor's son call his father and tell him that they found him. SowetanLIVE revealed that the pastor allegedly arrived with his wife, and he was armed with a panga. They took him to a secluded area, and despite begging for his life, the pastor chopped his hands off.

"I begged him not to kill me," he said.

