The Green Army initiative under the EPWP for waste management in Gauteng has ended, causing confusion among netizens who thought AmaPanyaza would lose jobs

Premier Panyaza Lesufi clarified that the EPWP Green Army's contract conclusion doesn't affect the employment of Gauteng Traffic Wardens

However, EPWP members expressed disappointment, noting the program's importance for their livelihoods and community sustainability

The “Green Army,” an initiative under the EPWP aimed at waste management and food security in Gauteng, has concluded its contractual period. Images: Papi Morake and Twitter/@GautengProvince.

The "Green Army," a critical project under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) focused on waste management and food security in Gauteng, has officially ended its contract period.

Netizens were surprised to hear the contracts were ending and thought AmaPanyaza would be out of jobs soon.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took to X to clarify a misunderstanding regarding the programme's conclusion:

"They're not going anywhere! There needs to be some clarification regarding the EPWP Green Army contracts and the ongoing employment of the Gauteng Traffic Wardens. The EPWP Green Army is responsible for environmental cleanup and waste removal, while the Gauteng Traffic Wardens focus on crime prevention."

EPWP Green Army members are disappointed

Lesedi Rathoka, an EPWP member, expressed her disappointment upon hearing Premier Lesufi defend AmaPanyaza rather than the EPWP.

"This job helped me care for my family and children. The initiative provided valuable employment opportunities and made substantial strides in improving waste management and promoting sustainability in Gauteng."

Rathoka said Gautng still needed cleaning and extending their contracts like they did AmaPanyaza would help many families.

Message to EPWP participants

The Acting Head of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, Khululekile Mase addressed the EPWP participants:

“This notice reminds you that the contractual agreement ended on May 31, 2024. Additionally, you will be paid for the days worked in June 2024.

"So that you know, there will be a delay in the payment of stipends for June due to the necessary administrative procedures following the contract's conclusion. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

