Four South Africans and a Nigerian national were arrested for alleged human trafficking in Israel

Israeli investigators also rescued five South African women who were allegedly forced into prostitution

The country’s International Relations and Cooperation Department said it was following up on the reported incident

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Five SA women were rescued from alleged trafficking ring in Israel. Images: Stock Images. Image for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Four South Africans and a Nigerian national were arrested for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking network in Israel.

Five SA women rescued

The suspects were apprehended in separate locations after Israeli investigators raided a suspected brothel in June 2024. The team reportedly rescued five SA women who were allegedly imprisoned, forced into prostitution and subjected to assault.

According to IOL, the country’s International Relations and Cooperation Department said it had not yet been notified about the incident; however, it was following up on the report.

A report by News24 stated that Israel had a history of human trafficking for the sex trade as well as labour in agriculture and construction. Victims were predominantly from South and Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

Mzansi weighs in

@simo60061114 said:

“When we say illegal must go back to fix their papers and come legally in the country, we're XenoAfroSelf phobia.”

@ReimintU added:

"It seems South Africa is the supplier, and Israel is the buyer."

Bonsid Prince commented:

"It's so disheartening to see what our African women are subjected to 😥....very sad indeed."

@hugolockedout added:

"People don't realize the depth of the evils of Israel."

@Brutuz1849599 said:

"Who is forcing them into prostitution? Let's hear who is doing this to our sisters. We are xenophobic aker, so we can't say it ourselves."

2 Nigerian brothel operators sentenced to life f

In related Briefly News, the Pretoria High Court sentenced Jude Ikenna Ijegulu to four life terms plus 18 years for human trafficking and rape.

Ijegulu's accomplice, Elizabeth Botes, received 40 years for her role in the running of a brothel in Centurion.

The pair were convicted of forcing trafficked women into prostitution and drug abuse.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News