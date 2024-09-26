Alberton Parents Sentenced for Abuse and Murder of Toddler, South Africans Applaud
- An Alberton, Ekurhuleni couple who brutally abused their two-year-old child until she died was given life imprisonment
- The mother was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and received further sentences for abuse, and the father also received hefty sentences
- South Africans were heartbroken and horrified that such a little child was subjected to hell until her death
JOHANNESBURG — Justice was finally served for a little girl who died horribly at the hands of her parents as they were handed down life sentences for abuse and murder.
Parents sentenced for child's murder
According to TimesLIVE, the mother was given a life sentence for murder, another life sentence for rape, a d3ecade for child abuse and five years for being an accessory to murder. Her father was given life for rape, 10 years for being a murder accessory and another 10 years for child abuse.
The little child was removed from her home in 2018 because of abuse concerns, but she and her sibling returned to their parents two years later. She experienced horrific abuse at the hands of her parents, who were drug addicts until she died.
Netizens in disbelief
The horror the child faced at her parents' hands left netizens on Facebook in a state of shock.
Richard Gush said:
"That magistrate that ruled that she should return to her parents must be held accountable. The social workers, too, for not opening child abuse cases when the kids were removed the first time."
Noxolo Khuzwayo said:
"People do monstrous things and get sent to prison to live comfortably."
Luigi Douries said:
"The system failed her."
Devina Gherao asked:
"Oh God, what's wrong with those people?"
Bokang Beekay Motshwane said:
"May they never see light outside of prison."
Court sentences woman for contempt
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Pretoria was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for refusing her baby daddy access to their child.
The woman was initially ordered to give the child's father access but refused to comply with the court order for three years. The man took her to court, and the judge sentenced her to a year in prison after finding her guilty of contempt.
