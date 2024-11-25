Many of South Africa's Members of Parliament (MPs) earn no income apart from the government salaries

MPs had to disclose their personal or business interests within two months of Parliament opening

Al Jama-Ah leader Ganief Hendricks is one of the wealthier MPs thanks to his business interests

South Africa's members of parliament recently disclosed their personal and business interests following the opening of parliament. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Chris Jackson/ Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how wealthy South Africa’s Members of Parliament (MPs) are?

Following a decision by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, MPs must register their financial interests within two months of Parliament opening.

While MPs earn well, many don’t have any personal or business interests and are solely dependent on their parliamentary salaries.

Others have made savvy decisions and earn quite well away from their government jobs.

Briefly News looks at some of the biggest names in South African politics and what they earn.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe

The ACDP leader declared having 100 shares from Sanlam worth R15 000.

He also noted that he receives a salary as a preacher of the Hope of Glory Tabernacle church.

Reverend Meshoe also has three homes in Gauteng.

ActionSA

Alan Beesley

While not one of the bigger-name MPs representing ActionSA, Alan Beesley is among those with the most personal and business interests.

The 57-year-old has shares or financial interests in funds in 11 companies and is a director or partner in four others.

He also owns two properties.

Athol Trollip

Trollip has no shares or partnerships in any companies but does have a R7 million pension investment at Glacier.

ActionSA’s Parliamentary leader also owns three properties, one of which he rents as an Airbnb when he’s not in Cape Town.

Al Jama-Ah

Ganief Hendricks

Hendricks is a man with many interests.

The founder and leader of the Al Jama-Ah party own shares or investments in 12 companies, one of which is valued at over R1 million.

Hendricks is also a director or partner in seven different companies.

He owns eight properties or plots of land, three of which are agricultural.

African National Congress (ANC)

Enoch Godongwana

Godongwana holds 100% shares in Zabezolo Resources, which in turn owns 7% of the Siyanda Bakgatla Mine.

The Minister of Finance owns no other shares and isn’t a partner or director in any companies.

He did disclose owning three properties.

Supra Mahumapelo

Mahumapelo has shares in Future Gold, which is worth R85 000.

The former Premier of the North West also owns seven houses in North West, Rustenburg, and at Hartebeespoort Dam.

Gwede Mantashe

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy declared no shares, partnerships, or directorships.

He only noted that he owned two properties, one in the Eastern Cape and one in Gauteng.

Paul Mashatile

Like Mantashe, Mashatile declared no shares, partnerships, or directorships.

The Deputy President also has two properties, both of which are in Gauteng.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

The Minister of Health has shares in four companies, two worth R1 million each.

He is also a director/ partner in Reatswelela Travel and Tours.

Motsoaledi also owns two homes, a guest house and an empty plot.

Thembi Simelane

The Justice Minister has shares in Sasol Nzalo worth R100,000.

She is also a director/ partner of four companies, including the coffee shop for which she recently obtained her infamous loan.

Simelane also has two properties and a plot of land.

Build One South Africa (BOSA)

Mmusi Maimane

The BOSA leader has shares at Bokamoso Pty and Black Shots.

He also holds directorships in four companies. Maimane only owns one property.

Democratic Alliance (DA)

Michael Bagraim

Bagraim is not one of the big-name party members, but he is one of the busiest.

The 68-year-old has investments in 11 companies, one of which is worth over R2 million.

He is a labour lawyer who runs his own law firm and is the partner/director of eight companies. Bagraim also consults for 15 other organisations.

According to his declaration, he also owns more than 10 properties and is a trustee for nine different trusts.

Siviwe Gwarube, Dean Macpherson, Leon Schreiber

All three DA members don’t have shares to their names, and they are neither partners nor directors in any businesses.

While Gwarube doesn’t own any homes, Macpherson has a place in Wynberg, Cape Town, while the Minister of Home Affairs declared owning a house and apartment.

John Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance leader only declared renting a residential townhouse.

EFF

Julius Malema

Malema has no shares in any companies, but the Red Berets leader is a Director at Magagao Shamba, a farming, events and sales company.

He declared no property or homes.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The popular EFF member had nothing to declare except two three-bedroom houses in Sandton and Orange Farm.

Inkatha Freedom Party

Velenkosini Hlabisa

The IFP leader shares in Songiya Enterprise and Property Development and owns land with eight housing structures at Ingonyama Trust Land.

Narend Singh

Singh owns shares in five companies, with one valued at R250,000.

He is also the Director/ Partner of HIM Properties.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment also owns three plots of land.

MK party

Dr John Hlophe

Hlope only declared four properties: two residential properties, a game farm and a farm.

Brian Molefe

The former Eskom CEO owns shares in Karibu Farming Pty Ltd and is listed as a Director/ Partner of the company. He also owns one property in the North West.

Patriotic Alliance

Gayton McKenzie

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture declared directorships and partnerships at 28 companies. However, 27 of them have been deregistered.

He also declared one residential property in the Western Cape.

Outgoing MPs to receive payouts

Briefly News previously reported that MPs who won't be returning in the seventh democratic administration will receive out-of-office gratuities.

Each member of Parliament and minister’s payout is equivalent to four months’ pensionable salary for every term, totalling R81 million.

The out-of-office gratuities will be paid to the members from the National Revenue Fund, which is run by the National Treasury.

Source: Briefly News