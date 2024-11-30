The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) conducted inspections on local taxis

264 taxis were removed from the road during the crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles

South Africans are hoping the RTMC will conduct the operations in other parts of the country

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has cracked down on the unroadworthy local taxis in Soshanguve. Image: Road Traffic Management Corporation

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is cracking down on unroadworthy taxis in the country.

The RTMC started crackdowns in Soshanguve, Tshwane, but promised to host similar operations nationwide ahead of the festive season.

The operation involved the National Traffic Police, National Traffic Ant-Corruption Unit, Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police.

264 local taxis taken off the road

During the operation, law enforcement authorities checked on taxis operating in the Soshanguve area.

Authorities checked on taxis without proper permits, those that were unroadworthy and even those suspected of being stolen.

“A total of 264 local taxis were removed from the road and inspected for defects and compliance with road regulations,” the RTMC said.

18 vehicles were also impounded for various defects, and one driver was arrested for possessing fraudulent documents.

South Africans praise operation

Social media users were all for the operation and asked that it be conducted in other parts of the country as well.

@RNaidoo:

“It should be done more often. Too many of these coffins on wheels on the road.”

@OpinionRumos added:

“Please visit JHB as well. Too many old taxis by Bree and MTN Rank.”

@KattMnisi said:

“Where are we getting a visit at Bree Taxi Rank or Faraday Taxi Tank? I want to see something.”

Siobhan Diss added:

“This urgently needs to happen in Jhb.”

Floris Kotze stated:

“Coffins on wheels.”

Evan Evano Paulsen IV:

“Sandton and Randburg taxis please.”

Motsok Modisane

These taxis were supposed to have been removed a long time ago. I blame the Tshwane Metro police department and the Gauteng traffic department for this negligence. They have been stopping them and giving them fines and warnings, including bribes. This is uncalled for.”

Commuters travel in taxi without a door

Earlier this month Briefly News reported how some commuters were travelling in a taxi without a door.

The passengers on board were carefree as they enjoyed the abundant breeze flowing in and out of the vehicle.

One commuter filmed the ridiculousness of her transport and shared it on social media so her friends could laugh.

