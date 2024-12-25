Some parts of the Johannesburg CBD will be without power on Christmas Day for over five hours

City Power is implementing emergency isolation in some parts to restore damaged infrastructure

City Power explained that the isolation is necessary to clear debris from some of the affected tunnels

Parts of the Joburg CBD will experience power cuts on Christmas Day as City Power conducts repairs in some areas.

It will be a Christmas with a twist for some residents in the Johannesburg central business district.

City Power had announced that it needs to complete restoration work in the area on Wednesday, 25 December.

Power will be switched off for over five hours.

City Power to implement emergency isolation

The power utility noted that they needed to shut down power on Christmas to implement emergency isolation in some parts of the CBD.

The emergency isolation is needed so technicians can begin restoration work on damaged infrastructure.

The infrastructure was damaged after a fire broke out in the area.

Some areas have been restored, but City Power said the isolation is necessary to clear debris and damaged cables from the affected tunnels.

Which areas will be affected?

Areas without supply include Marshalltown, the Johannesburg CBD itself, and the areas surrounding and including Selby.

According to the power utility, power will be off from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

While that's the case for some areas, City Power said 40% of the area will have to wait a bit longer. This is due to the fact that 1.2 kilometres of new cable need to be laid.

“While power supply from the isolation will be restored by 2 pm to 60 per cent of customers, we anticipate that repairs on the underground cables may extend to Saturday, 28 December,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

South Africans have their say

Social media users weighed in on the news, with some showing sympathy for the electricians who also have to work, while others blamed the government.

Erna Eygel said:

"Think of the electricians who have to do the work on Christmas day."

Dean Mohale stated:

"The ANC has messed up this country."

Moses Kopa added:

"We are gatvol. Minister gave us assurance no electricity will cut off. Nou die ANC mense praat kak."

