Eastern Cape police have arrested the last remaining suspect for the deadly Lusikisiki mass murders

Songezo Vuma allegedly participated in the killing of 18 people in Nyathi village in September 2024

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised law enforcement for catching Vuma

Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News the suspect was formally charged and will appear in court on 7 January

Lusikisiki killings suspect Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma has been arrested. Image: Tshepsi Mametela

Source: Original

QONCE — The eighth and final suspect wanted for the massacre of 18 people at Nyathi village in Lusikisiki on Saturday, 28 September 2024, has been caught.

A Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit team tracked down Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma, 20, inside a waiting bus in Qonce, as it was set to make its way to Cape Town on Sunday, 5 January 2025.

Cops pounce on Mashiya on bus

Vuma was arrested at a bus station at about 4pm, joining seven others arrested and charged in connection with the bloody massacre.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News he had since also been formally charged.

"After cornering the bus, made possible through a thorough investigation, police, upon searching, found Vuma. He was the only outstanding suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting," said Mawisa.

He will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on 7 January.

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed his capture after eluding authorities for over three months.

She applauded the public for banding together with the police and sharing valuable information, which led to the suspects' arrest.

"I commended the team and applaud them for [their] tireless [efforts to] ensure the mass shooting suspects face the full might of the law," she said.

On Tuesday, 26 November, seven men linked with the mass shooting appeared in the dock together for the first time since the first suspect, parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe's arrest on 7 October.

Myekethe, 45; Aphiwe Ndende, 25; Lwando Antony Shakes, 31; Bonga Hintsa, 31; Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36; Zenande Paya, 38; and Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, face additional charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ndamase, the alleged murder mastermind, was apprehended at a correctional facility where he is serving a life sentence for murder and robbery.

He abandoned his bid for bail on 31 October. However, during the 26 November appearance, Ndamase asked the court to withdraw the 18 counts of murder against him, saying he had been in prison since 2007.

The state denied his request, with the trial set to commence in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on 17 February.

Source: Briefly News