Gayton McKenzie has expressed support for calls to boycott Afghanistan cricket fixtures in the ICC Champions Trophy

The limited-overs tournament, with eight teams, will be hosted in Pakistan and the UAE from Wednesday, 19 February 2025

McKenzie, who emphasised equality was at the centre of his stance, said he felt morally obliged to support the boycott calls

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie took an emphatic stance when he called on the cricket community to boycott Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Images: @SportArtsCultur, @AkshayTadvi28

TSHWANE — Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is arguing for the Proteas to boycott the Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan.

The South African senior men's national side, in Group B alongside England and Australia, take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on 21 February.

McKenzie calls for cricket solidarity

With over a month to go, McKenzie added his firm voice to the chorus of other cricket nations, including Britain, opposing the fixture.

The calls are a response to the move by the Taliban, which, after returning to rule the south-central Asian country in August 2021.

This saw the new Taliban government barring women from participating in sports and disbanding the female cricket team.

McKenzie said he felt morally obliged to support the boycott calls despite Afghanistan's recent complicated and tragic history.

"The ICC [espouses] equality in sport and that [affiliate] nations should develop male and female players. [However], that isn't the case in Afghanistan. It suggests political interference in sports administration, akin to Sri Lanka, [which the ICC] banned in 2023," said McKenzie.

"Like most governing bodies, the ICC claims not to tolerate political interference. But it appears there's a [contradiction] in Afghanistan's case.

"As the Minister, I cannot decide whether South Africa honours the fixture. [But] if it were, then it certainly wouldn't happen."

McKenzie drew parallels with his own experiences growing up. He encouraged governing bodies and stakeholders to support a boycott.

"It would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when women anywhere in the world are suffering.

"The ICC, Cricket South Africa (CSA), and federations in other countries must think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send out, especially women in sports.

"I hope cricket administrators, players and supporters will stand firmly in solidarity with Afghanistan women."

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stage the One Day International (ODI) tournament from Wednesday, 19 February, to Sunday, 9 March 2025.

